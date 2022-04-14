Game tree Coin (GTCOIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Game tree Coin (GTCOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Game tree Coin (GTCOIN) Information GAMETREE COIN is the world’s first application of metaverse NFT on large-scale MMORPG. Official Website: https://gametree.io/ Whitepaper: https://gametree.io/paper/Gametree_WP_EN.pdf Block Explorer: https://scope.klaytn.com/token/0xa17a000e0c251b429ca0485e1d0d4503881e7bb6 Buy GTCOIN Now!

Game tree Coin (GTCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Game tree Coin (GTCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 320.00K $ 320.00K $ 320.00K All-Time High: $ 0.60323 $ 0.60323 $ 0.60323 All-Time Low: $ 0.000052780335854834 $ 0.000052780335854834 $ 0.000052780335854834 Current Price: $ 0.000032 $ 0.000032 $ 0.000032 Learn more about Game tree Coin (GTCOIN) price

Game tree Coin (GTCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Game tree Coin (GTCOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GTCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GTCOIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GTCOIN's tokenomics, explore GTCOIN token's live price!

