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The live Gram price today is 0.0007672 GBP.GRM market cap is 0 GBP. Track real-time GRM to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Gram price today is 0.0007672 GBP.GRM market cap is 0 GBP. Track real-time GRM to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Gram Price(GRM)

1 GRM to GBP Live Price:

￡0.000559983
￡0.000559983￡0.000559983
-0.66%1D
GBP
Gram (GRM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:58:12 (UTC+8)

Gram Price Today

The live Gram (GRM) price today is ￡ 0.0007672, with a 0.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRM to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0007672 per GRM.

Gram currently ranks #3991 by market capitalisation at ￡ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 GRM. During the last 24 hours, GRM traded between ￡ 0.0006951 (low) and ￡ 0.0008023 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.1923907500715411052, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.000002878578048.

In short-term performance, GRM moved +0.13% in the last hour and -9.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.85K.

Gram (GRM) Market Information

No.3991

￡ 0.00
￡ 0.00￡ 0.00

￡ 58.85K
￡ 58.85K￡ 58.85K

￡ 3.84M
￡ 3.84M￡ 3.84M

0.00
0.00 0.00

5,000,000,000
5,000,000,000 5,000,000,000

2,456,041,797
2,456,041,797 2,456,041,797

0.00%

TONCOIN

The current Market Cap of Gram is ￡ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.85K. The circulating supply of GRM is 0.00, with a total supply of 2456041797. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.84M.

Gram Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.0006951
￡ 0.0006951￡ 0.0006951
24H Low
￡ 0.0008023
￡ 0.0008023￡ 0.0008023
24H High

￡ 0.0006951
￡ 0.0006951￡ 0.0006951

￡ 0.0008023
￡ 0.0008023￡ 0.0008023

￡ 0.1923907500715411052
￡ 0.1923907500715411052￡ 0.1923907500715411052

￡ 0.000002878578048
￡ 0.000002878578048￡ 0.000002878578048

+0.13%

-0.66%

-9.22%

-9.22%

Gram (GRM) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Gram for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00000372-0.66%
30 Days￡ -0.0002758-26.45%
60 Days￡ -0.0005988-43.84%
90 Days￡ -0.0002628-25.52%
Gram Price Change Today

Today, GRM recorded a change of ￡ -0.00000372 (-0.66%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Gram 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0002758 (-26.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Gram 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GRM saw a change of ￡ -0.0005988 (-43.84%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Gram 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0002628 (-25.52%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Gram (GRM)?

Check out the Gram Price History page now.

Analysis for Gram

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Gram recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

What factors influence Gram's prices?

Several key factors influence Gram (GRAM) token prices:

1. Market sentiment - Overall crypto market trends and investor confidence
2. Telegram adoption - User growth and platform development progress
3. Regulatory news - Legal developments affecting Telegram and TON blockchain
4. Technical developments - Network upgrades, new features, and partnerships
5. Trading volume - Liquidity levels on exchanges
6. Bitcoin correlation - Movement often follows major cryptocurrencies
7. Supply dynamics - Token distribution and staking mechanisms

Why do people want to know Gram's price today?

People want to know Gram (GRAM) price today for several key reasons: investment decisions, portfolio tracking, trading opportunities, market analysis, and timing buy/sell orders. Real-time pricing helps traders capitalize on volatility, assess market trends, and manage risk effectively.

Price Prediction for Gram

Gram (GRM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GRM in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Gram (GRM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Gram could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Gram will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GRM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Gram Price Prediction.

About Gram

GRAM, also known as Telegram Open Network (TON) Gram, is a cryptocurrency developed by the popular messaging app, Telegram. The primary purpose of GRAM is to serve as a utility token within the Telegram ecosystem, facilitating payments and functioning as the principal currency for applications developed on the TON platform. It is designed to integrate with the Telegram app and provide a secure and efficient medium for transactions. The TON platform uses a multi-blockchain architecture with a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, aiming to provide high scalability and speed for transactions. However, it's important to note that the project faced regulatory issues and was officially discontinued by Telegram, making the future of GRAM uncertain.

How to buy & Invest Gram in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Gram? Buying GRM is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Gram. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Gram (GRM) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over 0.00 tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Gram will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Gram (GRM) Guide

What can you do with Gram

Owning Gram allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Gram (GRM) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Gram (GRM)

Gram is a decentralized cryptocurrency, the distribution of which is taking place through PoW-mechanism based on The Open Network Blockchain (TON).

Gram Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Gram, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Gram Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Proof of Work (PoW)Smart Contract PlatformTON Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gram

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:58:12 (UTC+8)

Gram (GRM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Gram

GRM USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on GRM with leverage. Explore GRM USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Gram (GRM) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Gram price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GRM/USDT
￡0.000560348
￡0.000560348￡0.000560348
-0.63%
77.08M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GRM-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

GRM
GRM
GBP
GBP

1 GRM = 0.000560056 GBP