Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) Technical Analysis Today The Griffain.com Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GRIFFAIN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Griffain.com's analysis below. Sign Up

Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.012073 -- +4.25% +45.52% +5.04%

Griffain.com Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Griffain.com across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 15 Neutral 11 Buy 0 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 9 Neutral 5 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 6 Buy 0 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01211 0.0121 R2 0.0121 0.0121 R1 0.0121 0.0121 PP 0.01209 0.01209 S1 0.01209 0.01209 S2 0.01208 0.01209 S3 0.01208 0.01208

Griffain.com Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.08M $0.96 M $1.04 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.19 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.19 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Griffain.com Capital Flow Net Inflow GRIFFAINUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-16 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Griffain.com price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume GRIFFAIN / USDT $0.012073 $0.012073 $0.012073 +0.18% 6.10M (USDT) Trade GRIFFAIN / USDC $0.012031 $0.012031 $0.012031 -0.22% 4.70M (USDT) Trade