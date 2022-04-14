Camelot Token (GRAIL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Camelot Token (GRAIL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Camelot Token (GRAIL) Information Camelot is an ecosystem-focused and community-driven DEX built on Arbitrum. Camelot has been built as a highly efficient and customizable protocol, allowing both builders and users to leverage our custom infrastructure for deep, sustainable, and adaptable liquidity. Camelot moves beyond the traditional design of DEXs to focus on offering a tailored approach that prioritizes composability. Official Website: https://camelot.exchange/ Whitepaper: https://docs.camelot.exchange/ Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0x3d9907F9a368ad0a51Be60f7Da3b97cf940982D8 Buy GRAIL Now!

Camelot Token (GRAIL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Camelot Token (GRAIL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 4,700 $ 4,700 $ 4,700 All-Time Low: $ 187.2886077658792 $ 187.2886077658792 $ 187.2886077658792 Current Price: $ 326.95 $ 326.95 $ 326.95 Learn more about Camelot Token (GRAIL) price

Camelot Token (GRAIL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Camelot Token (GRAIL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GRAIL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GRAIL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GRAIL's tokenomics, explore GRAIL token's live price!

