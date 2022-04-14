GPU (GPUBSC) Technical Analysis Today The GPU Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GPUBSC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about GPU's analysis below. Sign Up

GPU (GPUBSC) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.00006899 -- -94.52% -98.63% -98.63%

GPU Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of GPU across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 22 Neutral 2 Buy 2 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0000702 0.0000697 R2 0.0000697 0.0000694 R1 0.0000695 0.0000693 PP 0.000069 0.000069 S1 0.0000688 0.0000687 S2 0.0000683 0.0000686 S3 0.0000681 0.0000683

GPU Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -8.79M $0.02 M $8.81 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.27 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.25 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.30 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.28 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. GPU Capital Flow Net Inflow GPUBSCUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade GPU (GPUBSC) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live GPU price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume GPUBSC / USD1 $0.0000676 $0.0000676 $0.0000676 +22.24% 670.07M (USDT) Trade GPUBSC / USDT $0.00006899 $0.00006899 $0.00006899 +21.89% 1.22B (USDT) Trade