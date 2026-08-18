GPU Price(GPUBSC)
The live GPU (GPUBSC) price today is ￡ 0.00007858, with a 38.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current GPUBSC to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00007858 per GPUBSC.
GPU currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- GPUBSC. During the last 24 hours, GPUBSC traded between ￡ 0.0000501 (low) and ￡ 0.0001551 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, GPUBSC moved -2.54% in the last hour and -93.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 91.30K.
BSC
The current Market Cap of GPU is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 91.30K. The circulating supply of GPUBSC is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 78.58K.
-2.54%
+38.83%
-93.95%
-93.95%
Track the price changes of GPU for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.0000160442
|+38.83%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.00492142
|-98.43%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.00492142
|-98.43%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.00492142
|-98.43%
Today, GPUBSC recorded a change of ￡ +0.0000160442 (+38.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.00492142 (-98.43%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, GPUBSC saw a change of ￡ -0.00492142 (-98.43%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.00492142 (-98.43%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of GPU (GPUBSC)?
Check out the GPU Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate GPU recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the GPUBSC market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Oversold
|< 30
|Falling slightly fast, short-term may rebound.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
GPUBSC_USDT is trading above the central pivot point of 4.32E-4 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 4.35E-4, closely approaching the pivot axis. The price remains within the core oscillation range defined by S1 and R1, where bulls and bears have reached a short-term equilibrium. The pivot system indicates that the price has not yet broken free from the central axis's gravitational pull, exhibiting a typical pattern of range-bound consolidation. On the short-term technical front, both the MA5-6 and EMA5-6 moving averages are signaling buy opportunities, suggesting bullish momentum is gaining strength. Additionally, the MACD has formed a golden cross, confirming that upward momentum is accumulating. The RSI is currently in a corrective phase following an oversold condition, indicating that downward pressure has temporarily eased. The fast and slow indicators are trending in alignment, while volatility remains low, leaving the market poised for a directional breakout. The first resistance level (R1) lies at 4.48E-4, approximately 3% above the current price, serving as a near-term target for potential testing. Conversely, the first support level (S1) is positioned at 4.1E-4, roughly 5.7% below the current price, providing a buffer during any potential pullback. Further reference levels include R2 at 4.7E-4 and S2 at 3.94E-4, which delineate the broader boundaries of the current price movement.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of GPU could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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For a more in-depth understanding of GPU, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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