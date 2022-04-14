GoPlus Security (GPS) Tokenomics
GoPlus Security is building Web3's first decentralized security layer, providing comprehensive protection across all blockchain networks. Through its open, permissionless, and user-driven architecture, GoPlus can be seamlessly integrated by any blockchain or project to protect their users throughout their entire transaction lifecycle. By leveraging AVS and cutting-edge AI powered security solutions, it conducts thorough risk analysis and delivers smart, efficient and decentralized security services for users. GoPlus aims to create a more secure and user-friendly Web3 on-chain interaction environment by filling the gap of security layer in the current blockchain's architecture, providing users with more effective and better-experienced on-chain security protection.
Understanding the tokenomics of GoPlus Security (GPS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GPS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GPS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
