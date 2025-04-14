What is GoPlus Security (GPS)

GoPlus Security is building Web3's first decentralized security layer, providing comprehensive protection across all blockchain networks. Through its open, permissionless, and user-driven architecture, GoPlus can be seamlessly integrated by any blockchain or project to protect their users throughout their entire transaction lifecycle. By leveraging AVS and cutting-edge AI powered security solutions, it conducts thorough risk analysis and delivers smart, efficient and decentralized security services for users. GoPlus aims to create a more secure and user-friendly Web3 on-chain interaction environment by filling the gap of security layer in the current blockchain's architecture, providing users with more effective and better-experienced on-chain security protection.

What is the price of GoPlus Security (GPS) today? The live price of GoPlus Security (GPS) is 0.017898 USD . What is the market cap of GoPlus Security (GPS)? The current market cap of GoPlus Security is $ 32.46M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GPS by its real-time market price of 0.017898 USD . What is the circulating supply of GoPlus Security (GPS)? The current circulating supply of GoPlus Security (GPS) is 1.81B USD . What was the highest price of GoPlus Security (GPS)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of GoPlus Security (GPS) is 0.220266 USD .

