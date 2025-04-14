What is His name gort (GORT)

GORT is the first AI-powered trading agent designed specifically for the meme economy, built using ai16z’s Eliza AI. Leveraging real-time market analysis, sentiment tracking, and sophisticated trading strategies, GortAI optimizes memecoin trading while fostering community growth. Integrated with group chats like Telegram or Discord, it provides a seamless and interactive trading experience, allowing users to track trades, set preferences, and influence its decisions by holding $GORT. With every trade, a small fee is automatically converted into $GORT tokens, directly supporting the community and increasing collective holdings.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About His name gort What is the price of His name gort (GORT) today? The live price of His name gort (GORT) is 0.0000789 USD . What is the market cap of His name gort (GORT)? The current market cap of His name gort is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GORT by its real-time market price of 0.0000789 USD . What is the circulating supply of His name gort (GORT)? The current circulating supply of His name gort (GORT) is -- USD . What was the highest price of His name gort (GORT)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of His name gort (GORT) is 0.005589 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of His name gort (GORT)? The 24-hour trading volume of His name gort (GORT) is $ 532.91 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

