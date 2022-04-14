GORK AI AGENT (GORKAI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into GORK AI AGENT (GORKAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
GORK AI AGENT (GORKAI) Information

Gork AI Agent is a vibrant, meme-inspired AI platform that delivers witty, real-time responses. Built for seamless integration with platforms like X, it redefines conversational AI with humor and creativity.

Official Website:
https://gorkai.club/
Block Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/EcwYoghkvSyfLyeg6rDHe6zpvVxGhV3HapheeZv7MeUe

GORK AI AGENT (GORKAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for GORK AI AGENT (GORKAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 100,000.00T
$ 100,000.00T$ 100,000.00T
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 8.00K
$ 8.00K$ 8.00K
All-Time High:
$ 0.0000000000219
$ 0.0000000000219$ 0.0000000000219
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000000000000002564
$ 0.000000000000002564$ 0.000000000000002564
Current Price:
$ 0.00000000000008
$ 0.00000000000008$ 0.00000000000008

GORK AI AGENT (GORKAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of GORK AI AGENT (GORKAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GORKAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GORKAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GORKAI's tokenomics, explore GORKAI token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.