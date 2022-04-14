GOLD (GOLD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GOLD (GOLD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GOLD (GOLD) Information $GOLD is a visionary blockchain project celebrating the timeless value of gold. It blends digital innovation with the stability of precious metals, offering a unique ecosystem for wealth preservation. Backed by real gold assets, $GOLD empowers users with secure, transparent transactions and a roadmap for global adoption. Official Website: https://gold2025.club Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/H1PevUqmTe8WU9An9JCxt2LMR4WvesNjMF5R7GZ7qpRE

GOLD (GOLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GOLD (GOLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100,000.00T $ 100,000.00T $ 100,000.00T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 23.00K $ 23.00K $ 23.00K All-Time High: $ 0.00000000003 $ 0.00000000003 $ 0.00000000003 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000000243445 $ 0.000000000000243445 $ 0.000000000000243445 Current Price: $ 0.00000000000023 $ 0.00000000000023 $ 0.00000000000023 Learn more about GOLD (GOLD) price

GOLD (GOLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GOLD (GOLD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GOLD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GOLD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GOLD's tokenomics, explore GOLD token's live price!

GOLD (GOLD) Price History Analysing the price history of GOLD helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

GOLD Price Prediction Want to know where GOLD might be heading? Our GOLD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

