PAX Gold Price Today

The live PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) price today is ￡ 4,396.22, with a 0.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOLD(PAXG) to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 4,396.22 per GOLD(PAXG).

PAX Gold currently ranks #35 by market capitalisation at ￡ 2.01B, with a circulating supply of 456.89K GOLD(PAXG). During the last 24 hours, GOLD(PAXG) traded between ￡ 4,378.73 (low) and ￡ 4,431 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 4,104.64817419632242, while the all-time low was ￡ 1,013.2228470951.

In short-term performance, GOLD(PAXG) moved +0.01% in the last hour and +0.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 2.57M.

PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) Market Information

Rank No.35 Market Cap ￡ 2.01B￡ 2.01B ￡ 2.01B Volume (24H) ￡ 2.57M￡ 2.57M ￡ 2.57M Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 2.01B￡ 2.01B ￡ 2.01B Circulation Supply 456.89K 456.89K 456.89K Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 456,894.511 456,894.511 456,894.511 Market Share 0.08% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of PAX Gold is ￡ 2.01B, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 2.57M. The circulating supply of GOLD(PAXG) is 456.89K, with a total supply of 456894.511. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 2.01B.