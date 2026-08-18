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The live PAX Gold price today is 4,396.22 GBP.GOLD(PAXG) market cap is 2,008,608,787.14842 GBP. Track real-time GOLD(PAXG) to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live PAX Gold price today is 4,396.22 GBP.GOLD(PAXG) market cap is 2,008,608,787.14842 GBP. Track real-time GOLD(PAXG) to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About GOLD(PAXG)

GOLD(PAXG) Price Info

What is GOLD(PAXG)

GOLD(PAXG) Whitepaper

GOLD(PAXG) Official Website

GOLD(PAXG) Tokenomics

GOLD(PAXG) Price Forecast

GOLD(PAXG) History

GOLD(PAXG) Buying Guide

GOLD(PAXG)-to-Fiat Currency Converter

GOLD(PAXG) Spot

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PAX Gold Price(GOLD(PAXG))

1 GOLD(PAXG) to GBP Live Price:

￡3,209.2406
￡3,209.2406￡3,209.2406
-0.58%1D
GBP
PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:54:37 (UTC+8)

PAX Gold Price Today

The live PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) price today is ￡ 4,396.22, with a 0.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOLD(PAXG) to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 4,396.22 per GOLD(PAXG).

PAX Gold currently ranks #35 by market capitalisation at ￡ 2.01B, with a circulating supply of 456.89K GOLD(PAXG). During the last 24 hours, GOLD(PAXG) traded between ￡ 4,378.73 (low) and ￡ 4,431 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 4,104.64817419632242, while the all-time low was ￡ 1,013.2228470951.

In short-term performance, GOLD(PAXG) moved +0.01% in the last hour and +0.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 2.57M.

PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) Market Information

No.35

￡ 2.01B
￡ 2.01B￡ 2.01B

￡ 2.57M
￡ 2.57M￡ 2.57M

￡ 2.01B
￡ 2.01B￡ 2.01B

456.89K
456.89K 456.89K

--
----

456,894.511
456,894.511 456,894.511

0.08%

ETH

The current Market Cap of PAX Gold is ￡ 2.01B, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 2.57M. The circulating supply of GOLD(PAXG) is 456.89K, with a total supply of 456894.511. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 2.01B.

PAX Gold Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 4,378.73
￡ 4,378.73￡ 4,378.73
24H Low
￡ 4,431
￡ 4,431￡ 4,431
24H High

￡ 4,378.73
￡ 4,378.73￡ 4,378.73

￡ 4,431
￡ 4,431￡ 4,431

￡ 4,104.64817419632242
￡ 4,104.64817419632242￡ 4,104.64817419632242

￡ 1,013.2228470951
￡ 1,013.2228470951￡ 1,013.2228470951

+0.01%

-0.58%

+0.89%

+0.89%

PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of PAX Gold for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -18.7222-0.58%
30 Days￡ +386.41+9.63%
60 Days￡ +240.43+5.78%
90 Days￡ -85.66-1.92%
PAX Gold Price Change Today

Today, GOLD(PAXG) recorded a change of ￡ -18.7222 (-0.58%), reflecting its latest market activity.

PAX Gold 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +386.41 (+9.63%), showing the token's short-term performance.

PAX Gold 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GOLD(PAXG) saw a change of ￡ +240.43 (+5.78%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

PAX Gold 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -85.66 (-1.92%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG))?

Check out the PAX Gold Price History page now.

Analysis for PAX Gold

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate PAX Gold recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

PAX Gold market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the GOLD(PAXG) market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
Pivot PointPrice > R2Above R2Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.

**Market Structure:** On the 4-hour timeframe, PAXG_USDT is currently trading at $4,798.81, sitting 108.91 points above the key pivot level of $4,689.9. The price has successfully broken through the R1 resistance at $4,749.76 and is now approaching the R2 level at $4,797.29. Both the Simple Moving Average (SMA) group and the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) group are signaling buy opportunities across 3–4 distinct levels, with the price firmly supported by a multi-layered moving average system. At present, the asset remains in the upper half of the pivot zone, just 1.52 points away from the R2 resistance. **Momentum Status:** The MACD indicator has generated a bearish crossover signal, creating a divergence with the bullish signals from the moving average system. The fast and slow momentum indicators are showing divergent directional trends. Meanwhile, the RSI remains within a neutral range, indicating that short-term momentum is fragmented and lacks a clear directional bias. Near the critical resistance levels, there is a noticeable technical differentiation between bullish and bearish forces, while volatility is consolidating at elevated levels, exhibiting converging characteristics. **Key Price Levels:** - **Upper Resistance (R2):** $4,797.29, only 1.52 points away from the current price, making it a near-term pivotal level. - **R1 Retracement Support:** $4,749.76, located 49.05 points above the current price. - **Lower Pivot Support (S1):** $4,642.37, situated 156.44 points below the current price, serving as a long-term reference point. - **Central Pivot Support:** $4,689.9, positioned 108.91 points above the current price, providing immediate support. This analysis highlights the current market dynamics and potential future price movements based on the interplay of technical indicators and key support/resistance levels.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence PAX Gold's prices?

Several key factors influence PAXG prices:

1. Gold spot price - PAXG tracks physical gold value directly
2. Market demand for digital gold exposure vs traditional gold ETFs
3. Cryptocurrency market sentiment and adoption
4. Regulatory changes affecting stablecoins and tokenized assets
5. Paxos Trust's reputation and regulatory compliance
6. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
7. Institutional adoption of blockchain-based precious metals
8. Global economic uncertainty driving safe-haven demand

Why do people want to know PAX Gold's price today?

People want to know PAXG price today because it's a gold-backed stablecoin where each token represents one troy ounce of physical gold. Investors track its price to monitor gold market movements, make trading decisions, hedge against inflation, and assess portfolio performance in real-time.

Price Prediction for PAX Gold

PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GOLD(PAXG) in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of PAX Gold could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price PAX Gold will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GOLD(PAXG) price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking PAX Gold Price Prediction.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a digital asset that allows investors to own and transact with physical gold through a blockchain-based infrastructure. Each PAXG token is backed by one fine troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in Brink's vaults. This offers the benefits of physical gold ownership such as value preservation over time, while also providing the divisibility, portability, and transferability of a digital asset. PAXG operates on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard, and its supply is determined by the amount of physical gold held in reserve. It is typically used as a hedge against market volatility, a store of value, or a way to invest in gold in a more flexible and accessible manner.

How to buy & Invest PAX Gold in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with PAX Gold? Buying GOLD(PAXG) is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy PAX Gold. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and PAX Gold will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) Guide

What can you do with PAX Gold

Owning PAX Gold allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG))

Pax Gold (PAXG) is a gold-backed cryptocurrency, launched by the creators of Paxos Standard (PAX) in September 2019. As an ERC-20 token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, Pax Gold is tradeable on a large variety of exchanges and has become an accessible way for traders to start investing in gold.

PAX Gold Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PAX Gold, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official PAX Gold Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemReal World Assets (RWA)Tokenized Commodities

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PAX Gold

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:54:37 (UTC+8)

PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about PAX Gold

GOLD(PAXG) USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on GOLD(PAXG) with leverage. Explore GOLD(PAXG) USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live PAX Gold price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GOLD(PAXG)/USDT
￡3,211.9562
￡3,211.9562￡3,211.9562
-0.49%
585.09 (USDT)
GOLD(PAXG)/USDC
￡3,207.7149
￡3,207.7149￡3,207.7149
-0.43%
12.68 (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GOLD(PAXG)-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

GOLD(PAXG)
GOLD(PAXG)
GBP
GBP

1 GOLD(PAXG) = 3,209.2406 GBP