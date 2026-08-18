PAX Gold Price(GOLD(PAXG))
The live PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) price today is ￡ 4,396.22, with a 0.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOLD(PAXG) to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 4,396.22 per GOLD(PAXG).
PAX Gold currently ranks #35 by market capitalisation at ￡ 2.01B, with a circulating supply of 456.89K GOLD(PAXG). During the last 24 hours, GOLD(PAXG) traded between ￡ 4,378.73 (low) and ￡ 4,431 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 4,104.64817419632242, while the all-time low was ￡ 1,013.2228470951.
In short-term performance, GOLD(PAXG) moved +0.01% in the last hour and +0.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 2.57M.
No.35
0.08%
ETH
The current Market Cap of PAX Gold is ￡ 2.01B, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 2.57M. The circulating supply of GOLD(PAXG) is 456.89K, with a total supply of 456894.511. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 2.01B.
+0.01%
-0.58%
+0.89%
+0.89%
Track the price changes of PAX Gold for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -18.7222
|-0.58%
|30 Days
|￡ +386.41
|+9.63%
|60 Days
|￡ +240.43
|+5.78%
|90 Days
|￡ -85.66
|-1.92%
Today, GOLD(PAXG) recorded a change of ￡ -18.7222 (-0.58%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +386.41 (+9.63%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, GOLD(PAXG) saw a change of ￡ +240.43 (+5.78%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -85.66 (-1.92%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG))?
Check out the PAX Gold Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate PAX Gold recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the GOLD(PAXG) market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|Pivot Point
|Price > R2
|Above R2
|Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.
**Market Structure:** On the 4-hour timeframe, PAXG_USDT is currently trading at $4,798.81, sitting 108.91 points above the key pivot level of $4,689.9. The price has successfully broken through the R1 resistance at $4,749.76 and is now approaching the R2 level at $4,797.29. Both the Simple Moving Average (SMA) group and the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) group are signaling buy opportunities across 3–4 distinct levels, with the price firmly supported by a multi-layered moving average system. At present, the asset remains in the upper half of the pivot zone, just 1.52 points away from the R2 resistance. **Momentum Status:** The MACD indicator has generated a bearish crossover signal, creating a divergence with the bullish signals from the moving average system. The fast and slow momentum indicators are showing divergent directional trends. Meanwhile, the RSI remains within a neutral range, indicating that short-term momentum is fragmented and lacks a clear directional bias. Near the critical resistance levels, there is a noticeable technical differentiation between bullish and bearish forces, while volatility is consolidating at elevated levels, exhibiting converging characteristics. **Key Price Levels:** - **Upper Resistance (R2):** $4,797.29, only 1.52 points away from the current price, making it a near-term pivotal level. - **R1 Retracement Support:** $4,749.76, located 49.05 points above the current price. - **Lower Pivot Support (S1):** $4,642.37, situated 156.44 points below the current price, serving as a long-term reference point. - **Central Pivot Support:** $4,689.9, positioned 108.91 points above the current price, providing immediate support. This analysis highlights the current market dynamics and potential future price movements based on the interplay of technical indicators and key support/resistance levels.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of PAX Gold could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
PAX Gold (PAXG) is a digital asset that allows investors to own and transact with physical gold through a blockchain-based infrastructure. Each PAXG token is backed by one fine troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in Brink's vaults. This offers the benefits of physical gold ownership such as value preservation over time, while also providing the divisibility, portability, and transferability of a digital asset. PAXG operates on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard, and its supply is determined by the amount of physical gold held in reserve. It is typically used as a hedge against market volatility, a store of value, or a way to invest in gold in a more flexible and accessible manner.
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Pax Gold (PAXG) is a gold-backed cryptocurrency, launched by the creators of Paxos Standard (PAX) in September 2019. As an ERC-20 token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, Pax Gold is tradeable on a large variety of exchanges and has become an accessible way for traders to start investing in gold.
For a more in-depth understanding of PAX Gold, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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