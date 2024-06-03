Gochujang Coin (GOCHU) Tokenomics

Gochujang Coin (GOCHU) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Gochujang Coin (GOCHU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Gochujang Coin (GOCHU) Information

Gochujangcoin is centered around the iconic K-food ingredient of gochujang, and plans to expand through related games, NFTs, and K-food recipe offerings.

Official Website:
https://gochu.org
Whitepaper:
https://gochu.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Red-Pepper-Paste-Paper-without-mainnet-20240603.pdf
Block Explorer:
https://basescan.org/token/0x9aaae745cf2830fb8ddc6248b17436dc3a5e701c

Gochujang Coin (GOCHU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gochujang Coin (GOCHU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 3.13M
Total Supply:
$ 30.00T
Circulating Supply:
$ 11.18T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 8.40M
All-Time High:
$ 0.000003236
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000000100066496121
Current Price:
$ 0.00000028
Gochujang Coin (GOCHU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Gochujang Coin (GOCHU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GOCHU tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GOCHU tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

