What is GOAT Network (GOATED)

GOAT Network is a Bitcoin-native ZK Rollup engineered to deliver sustainable, native BTC yield through a breakthrough combination of in-house zkMIPS (the fastest production-ready zkVM), a practical BitVM2 challenge model (reducing the challenging period from 14 days to less than 1 day), and Bitcoin's first Decentralized Sequencer network.

GOAT Network (GOATED) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GOAT Network (GOATED) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GOATED token's extensive tokenomics now!

GOAT Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of GOAT Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GOAT Network How much is GOAT Network (GOATED) worth today? The live GOATED price in USD is 0.09898 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GOATED to USD price? $ 0.09898 . Check out The current price of GOATED to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of GOAT Network? The market cap for GOATED is $ 10.33M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GOATED? The circulating supply of GOATED is 104.35M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GOATED? GOATED achieved an ATH price of 0.19772632791076053 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GOATED? GOATED saw an ATL price of 0.052417385027545234 USD . What is the trading volume of GOATED? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GOATED is $ 56.83K USD . Will GOATED go higher this year? GOATED might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GOATED price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

