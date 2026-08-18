GMX (GMX) Technical Analysis Today The GMX Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GMX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about GMX's analysis below. Sign Up

GMX (GMX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $6.498 -- +0.79% +0.69% -2.20%

GMX Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of GMX across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 3 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 3 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 6.4803 6.4796 R2 6.4796 6.4792 R1 6.4793 6.479 PP 6.4786 6.4786 S1 6.4783 6.4782 S2 6.4776 6.478 S3 6.4773 6.4776

GMX Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.59M $1.81 M $1.21 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.07 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $0.21 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.18 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. GMX Capital Flow Net Inflow GMXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.02 M 6.51 2026-08-17 -$0.06 M 6.63 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 6.73 2026-08-15 -$0.03 M 6.63 2026-08-14 -$0.02 M 6.67 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade GMX (GMX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live GMX price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume GMX / USDT $6.491 $6.491 $6.491 -2.22% 8.91K (USDT) Trade