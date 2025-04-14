What is GMX (GMX)

GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that supports low swap fees and zero price impact trades.

GMX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



GMX to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GMX What is the price of GMX (GMX) today? The live price of GMX (GMX) is 15.11 USD . What is the market cap of GMX (GMX)? The current market cap of GMX is $ 152.19M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GMX by its real-time market price of 15.11 USD . What is the circulating supply of GMX (GMX)? The current circulating supply of GMX (GMX) is 10.07M USD . What was the highest price of GMX (GMX)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of GMX (GMX) is 91.2 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of GMX (GMX)? The 24-hour trading volume of GMX (GMX) is $ 1.28M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

