Gaimin (GMRX) Information GAIMIN is a global leader in De-PIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) with a gaming platform that doubles as a crowd sourced GPU sharing system. We hold the world’s biggest source of decentralized computation, powering AI tech, fueled by 300k+ gamers and counting! We also own a global top 3 Esports organization. Official Website: https://www.gaimin.io/ Whitepaper: https://gaimin.gitbook.io/gaimin-technical-documentation Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/76VxJbMFoCXBcn2rqPQX2UsUfpupq2gVwGSq5LyYMhr2 Buy GMRX Now!

Gaimin (GMRX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gaimin (GMRX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.20M $ 4.20M $ 4.20M Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 42.40B $ 42.40B $ 42.40B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.90M $ 9.90M $ 9.90M All-Time High: $ 0.008602 $ 0.008602 $ 0.008602 All-Time Low: $ 0.000085284076507441 $ 0.000085284076507441 $ 0.000085284076507441 Current Price: $ 0.000099 $ 0.000099 $ 0.000099 Learn more about Gaimin (GMRX) price

Gaimin (GMRX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gaimin (GMRX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GMRX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GMRX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GMRX's tokenomics, explore GMRX token's live price!

