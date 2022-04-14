GameStop (GME) (GMEROBINHOOD) Technical Analysis Today The GameStop (GME) Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GMEROBINHOOD's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about GameStop (GME)'s analysis below. Sign Up

GameStop (GME) (GMEROBINHOOD) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0000088 -- -56.78% -78.00% -78.00%

GameStop (GME) Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of GameStop (GME) across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 18 Neutral 3 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 3 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00000869 0.00000868 R2 0.00000868 0.00000866 R1 0.00000865 0.00000865 PP 0.00000864 0.00000864 S1 0.00000861 0.00000862 S2 0.0000086 0.00000861 S3 0.00000857 0.0000086

GameStop (GME) Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $0.03 M $0.04 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.04 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. GameStop (GME) Capital Flow Net Inflow GMEROBINHOODUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade GameStop (GME) (GMEROBINHOOD) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live GameStop (GME) price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume GMEROBINHOOD / USDT $0.0000088 $0.0000088 $0.0000088 +4.99% 8.41B (USDT) Trade GMEROBINHOOD / USD1 $0.000008675 $0.000008675 $0.000008675 +0.71% 6.06B (USDT) Trade