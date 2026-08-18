gitlawb Price Today

The live gitlawb (GITLAWB) price today is ￡ 0.00002136, with a 7.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current GITLAWB to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00002136 per GITLAWB.

gitlawb currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- GITLAWB. During the last 24 hours, GITLAWB traded between ￡ 0.00002034 (low) and ￡ 0.00002386 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, GITLAWB moved +0.28% in the last hour and +3.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 55.16K.

gitlawb (GITLAWB) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 55.16K￡ 55.16K ￡ 55.16K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 2.14M￡ 2.14M ￡ 2.14M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of gitlawb is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 55.16K. The circulating supply of GITLAWB is --, with a total supply of 100000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 2.14M.