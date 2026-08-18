Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) Technical Analysis Today The Giggle Fund Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GIGGLE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Giggle Fund's analysis below. Sign Up

Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $32.99 -- -3.91% +25.67% +0.24%

Giggle Fund Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Giggle Fund across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 10 Neutral 0 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 0 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 9 Neutral 0 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 32.9466 32.9333 R2 32.9333 32.9256 R1 32.9266 32.9209 PP 32.9133 32.9133 S1 32.9066 32.9056 S2 32.8933 32.9009 S3 32.8866 32.8933

Giggle Fund Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.08M $4.91 M $5.00 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $1.61 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.61 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $2.96 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.99 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Giggle Fund Capital Flow Net Inflow GIGGLEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.23 M 32.81 2026-08-17 -$0.13 M 34.17 2026-08-16 -$0.05 M 32.43 2026-08-15 -$0.17 M 30.36 2026-08-14 -$0.20 M 31.70 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Giggle Fund price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume GIGGLE / USDT $32.99 $32.99 $32.99 -3.39% 10.02K (USDT) Trade