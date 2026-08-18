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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Giggle Fund, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Giggle Fund, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) Technical Analysis Today

Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) Technical Analysis Today

The Giggle Fund Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GIGGLE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Giggle Fund's analysis below.

Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$32.99---3.91%+25.67%+0.24%
Know more about Giggle Fund Price

Giggle Fund Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Giggle Fund across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 10
Neutral 0
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 0Buy 13
Technical Indicators:SellSell 9Neutral 0Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
32.9466
32.9333
R2
32.9333
32.9256
R1
32.9266
32.9209
PP
32.9133
32.9133
S1
32.9066
32.9056
S2
32.8933
32.9009
S3
32.8866
32.8933

Giggle Fund Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.08M
$4.91 M
$5.00 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.61 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.61 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.96 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.99 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Giggle Fund Capital Flow

Net InflowGIGGLEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.23 M32.81
2026-08-17-$0.13 M34.17
2026-08-16-$0.05 M32.43
2026-08-15-$0.17 M30.36
2026-08-14-$0.20 M31.70

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Giggle Fund

Trade Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Giggle Fund price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GIGGLE/USDT
$32.99
$32.99$32.99
-3.39%
10.02K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

GIGGLE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GIGGLE
GIGGLE
USD
USD

1 GIGGLE = 32.99 USD