GIGACHAD (GIGA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GIGACHAD (GIGA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GIGACHAD (GIGA) Information GIGA is a meme token deployed on the Solana blockchain intended to honor the legend Ernest Khalimov the original “Gigachad”, by utilizing the strength of memes and “Chad” energy. GIGA is a community run project. Official Website: https://www.gigachadsolana.com Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/63LfDmNb3MQ8mw9MtZ2To9bEA2M71kZUUGq5tiJxcqj9 Buy GIGA Now!

GIGACHAD (GIGA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GIGACHAD (GIGA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 153.21M $ 153.21M $ 153.21M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 9.30B $ 9.30B $ 9.30B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 164.70M $ 164.70M $ 164.70M All-Time High: $ 0.0963 $ 0.0963 $ 0.0963 All-Time Low: $ 0.000001831035084425 $ 0.000001831035084425 $ 0.000001831035084425 Current Price: $ 0.01647 $ 0.01647 $ 0.01647 Learn more about GIGACHAD (GIGA) price

GIGACHAD (GIGA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GIGACHAD (GIGA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GIGA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GIGA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GIGA's tokenomics, explore GIGA token's live price!

How to Buy GIGA Interested in adding GIGACHAD (GIGA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy GIGA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy GIGA on MEXC now!

GIGACHAD (GIGA) Price History Analysing the price history of GIGA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore GIGA Price History now!

GIGA Price Prediction Want to know where GIGA might be heading? Our GIGA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GIGA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!