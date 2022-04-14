GamerCoin (GHX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GamerCoin (GHX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GamerCoin (GHX) Information GamerCoin (GHX) powers the GamerHash ecosystem, enabling over 760,000 gamers to monetize their idle CPU/GPU power by sharing their computing resources for AI (DePIN), 3D renderings, and crypto mining. GamerCoin is a well-established GameFi token that has been on the market since 2020. It is supported by top Web3 projects and boasts a buzzing South Korean.

GamerCoin (GHX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GamerCoin (GHX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.80M Total Supply: $ 808.00M Circulating Supply: $ 649.97M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.89M All-Time High: $ 0.3605 All-Time Low: $ 0.004504326610072382 Current Price: $ 0.02585

GamerCoin (GHX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GamerCoin (GHX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GHX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GHX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

