GemHUB (GHUB) Information The GemHUB Project (GHUB Token) is a core utility token designed for use within Poplus, a next-generation blockchain-based social platform. It aims to build a sustainable digital ecosystem driven by user participation. GHUB is used within the platform for rewarding user engagement, event participation, advertising, and content payments. Its precise, participation-based incentive structure encourages active user involvement and facilitates the onboarding of new participants into the ecosystem. Poplus serves as a Web3 communication hub connected with partners across various entertainment sectors such as gaming, broadcasting, and shopping, emphasizing real-time information sharing and transparent community management. Building on this foundation, GHUB is expanding into areas such as AI service integration, shopping linkage, and digital asset investment infrastructure, positioning itself as a key engine of intelligent platform growth. More than just a reward mechanism, GHUB is evolving into a future-oriented token model that applied social-driven user value. With a trustworthy partner network, it continues to foster the development of a sustainable Web3 ecosystem. Official Website: https://www.gemhub.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.gemhub.net/english Block Explorer: https://www.kaiascan.io/token/0x4836cc1f355bb2a61c210eaa0cd3f729160cd95e Buy GHUB Now!

GemHUB (GHUB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GemHUB (GHUB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.81M $ 4.81M $ 4.81M Total Supply: $ 1.20B $ 1.20B $ 1.20B Circulating Supply: $ 108.62M $ 108.62M $ 108.62M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 53.12M $ 53.12M $ 53.12M All-Time High: $ 0.69988 $ 0.69988 $ 0.69988 All-Time Low: $ 0.009656749077784126 $ 0.009656749077784126 $ 0.009656749077784126 Current Price: $ 0.04427 $ 0.04427 $ 0.04427 Learn more about GemHUB (GHUB) price

GemHUB (GHUB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GemHUB (GHUB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GHUB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GHUB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GHUB's tokenomics, explore GHUB token's live price!

