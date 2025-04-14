MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards
Governance Health Price(GHT)
The current price of Governance Health (GHT) today is 0.02481 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. GHT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Governance Health Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.97K USD
- Governance Health price change within the day is +30.30%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Track the price changes of Governance Health for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0057693
|+30.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0066
|-21.02%
|60 Days
|$ -0.03514
|-58.62%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03344
|-57.41%
Today, GHT recorded a change of $ +0.0057693 (+30.30%), reflecting its latest market activity.Governance Health 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0066 (-21.02%), showing the token's short-term performance.Governance Health 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, GHT saw a change of $ -0.03514 (-58.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Governance Health 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03344 (-57.41%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Governance Health: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-24.78%
+30.30%
-8.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HEALTHREE (HEAL3) generates enthusiasm through gamification, providing a mechanism for individuals to actively engage in health activities. Our goal is to encourage healthy habits through positive actions, offering services that enable people to lead richer lives. In contrast to the previous “Move to Earn” project, HEALTHREE (HEAL3) allows users to earn tokens through activities related to daily health habits such as exercise, sleep, and nutrition.
|1 GHT to VND
₫636.15321
|1 GHT to AUD
A$0.0391998
|1 GHT to GBP
￡0.0186075
|1 GHT to EUR
€0.0215847
|1 GHT to USD
$0.02481
|1 GHT to MYR
RM0.1094121
|1 GHT to TRY
₺0.9437724
|1 GHT to JPY
¥3.5483262
|1 GHT to RUB
₽2.0483136
|1 GHT to INR
₹2.1339081
|1 GHT to IDR
Rp413.4998346
|1 GHT to KRW
₩35.2413645
|1 GHT to PHP
₱1.4156586
|1 GHT to EGP
￡E.1.2658062
|1 GHT to BRL
R$0.1453866
|1 GHT to CAD
C$0.0342378
|1 GHT to BDT
৳3.0082125
|1 GHT to NGN
₦39.696
|1 GHT to UAH
₴1.0249011
|1 GHT to VES
Bs1.76151
|1 GHT to PKR
Rs6.9415899
|1 GHT to KZT
₸12.7950132
|1 GHT to THB
฿0.8303907
|1 GHT to TWD
NT$0.8048364
|1 GHT to AED
د.إ0.0910527
|1 GHT to CHF
Fr0.0200961
|1 GHT to HKD
HK$0.1922775
|1 GHT to MAD
.د.م0.2302368
|1 GHT to MXN
$0.5009139
For a more in-depth understanding of Governance Health, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
