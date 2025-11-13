GG3 (GGX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GG3 (GGX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GG3 (GGX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.03M
All-Time High: $ 0.1193
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.00903

GG3 (GGX) Information

GG3 pioneers smart community engagement through first-to-market AI Agents Swarm technology, learning from major platforms including X, YouTube, Discord, Telegram, Steam and Twitch. Analyzing 100,000+ Steam games and user behavior data, it bridges Web2 and Web3 through personalized, AI-driven experiences.

Official Website: https://gg3.org/
Whitepaper: https://docs.gg3.org/
Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x7bedaA6e5f43e1d83d667CfE770252a32532369E

GG3 (GGX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GG3 (GGX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GGX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GGX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GGX's tokenomics, explore GGX token's live price!

GG3 (GGX) Price History

Analysing the price history of GGX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

