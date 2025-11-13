Grand Gangsta City (GGC) Tokenomics
Grand Gangsta City is an open-world Web3 game powered by Sei Network. Dive into a massive virtual city, complete missions, build your gang, and earn real rewards. Own vehicles, customize your character, and interact with a living world of NPCs and players. With blockchain tech, all your in-game assets are truly yours—secure, tradable, and decentralized.
Grand Gangsta City (GGC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Grand Gangsta City (GGC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GGC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GGC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Grand Gangsta City (GGC) Price History
Analysing the price history of GGC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
GGC Price Prediction
Want to know where GGC might be heading? Our GGC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
