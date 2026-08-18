Goldfish Gold Price Today

The live Goldfish Gold (GGBR) price today is ￡ 4.406, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current GGBR to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 4.406 per GGBR.

Goldfish Gold currently ranks #3848 by market capitalisation at ￡ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 GGBR. During the last 24 hours, GGBR traded between ￡ 4.374 (low) and ￡ 4.438 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 5.694266344256341655, while the all-time low was ￡ 2.248970457800645108.

In short-term performance, GGBR moved -0.05% in the last hour and +0.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 52.14K.

Goldfish Gold (GGBR) Market Information

Rank No.3848 Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Volume (24H) ￡ 52.14K￡ 52.14K ￡ 52.14K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 110.15M￡ 110.15M ￡ 110.15M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 25,000,000 25,000,000 25,000,000 Total Supply 25,000,000 25,000,000 25,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Goldfish Gold is ￡ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 52.14K. The circulating supply of GGBR is 0.00, with a total supply of 25000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 110.15M.