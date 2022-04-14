GEODNET (GEOD) Technical Analysis Today The GEODNET Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GEOD's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about GEODNET's analysis below. Sign Up

GEODNET (GEOD) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.2135 -- -7.82% +8.48% +51.74%

GEODNET Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of GEODNET across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 1 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.2138 0.2137 R2 0.2137 0.2135 R1 0.2135 0.2135 PP 0.2134 0.2134 S1 0.2132 0.2132 S2 0.213 0.2132 S3 0.2128 0.213

GEODNET Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $0.03 M $0.03 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.01 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. GEODNET Capital Flow Net Inflow GEODUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade GEODNET (GEOD) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live GEODNET price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume GEOD / USDT $0.2133 $0.2133 $0.2133 +8.71% 572.88K (USDT) Trade