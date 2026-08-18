Genius (GENIUS) Technical Analysis Today The Genius Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GENIUS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Genius's analysis below. Sign Up

Genius (GENIUS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.36464 -- -0.07% +13.68% -14.10%

Genius Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Genius across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 3 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.3647 0.3647 R2 0.3647 0.3646 R1 0.3646 0.3646 PP 0.3646 0.3646 S1 0.3645 0.3645 S2 0.3645 0.3645 S3 0.3644 0.3645

Genius Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.15M $1.10 M $1.25 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.07 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.07 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.37 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.38 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Genius Capital Flow Net Inflow GENIUSUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.37 2026-08-17 $0.01 M 0.37 2026-08-16 $0.01 M 0.37 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.38 2026-08-14 -$0.02 M 0.37 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Genius (GENIUS) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Genius price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume GENIUS / USDC $0.36465 $0.36465 $0.36465 -2.19% 152.00K (USDT) Trade GENIUS / USDT $0.36467 $0.36467 $0.36467 -2.21% 190.41K (USDT) Trade