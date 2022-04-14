Genopets (GENE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Genopets (GENE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Genopets (GENE) Information Genopets is a Free-to-Play, Move-to-Earn NFT game on Solana that makes it fun and profitable to live an active lifestyle. Genopets combines user's step data from their mobile device and wearables with blockchain Play-to-Earn economics so players can earn crypto for taking action in real life as they explore the Genoverse evolving and battling their Genopet. Official Website: https://www.genopets.me/ Whitepaper: https://litepaper.genopets.me/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/GENEtH5amGSi8kHAtQoezp1XEXwZJ8vcuePYnXdKrMYz Buy GENE Now!

Market Cap: $ 3.55M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 81.87M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 37.8733
All-Time Low: $ 0.040774808096228854
Current Price: $ 0.04333

Genopets (GENE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Genopets (GENE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GENE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GENE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GENE's tokenomics, explore GENE token's live price!

