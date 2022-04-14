Gelato Network (GEL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gelato Network (GEL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gelato Network (GEL) Information Gelato Network is the protocol for automated smart contract executions on public blockchains like Ethereum, Polygon, and Fantom. Gelato is used as the underlying infrastructure for developers to outsource their web3 DevOps needs to a decentralized network of bots that enables them to automate arbitrary smart contracts reliably and without them becoming the central point of failure. Official Website: https://gelato.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.gelato.network/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x15b7c0c907e4C6b9AdaAaabC300C08991D6CEA05 Buy GEL Now!

Gelato Network (GEL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gelato Network (GEL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.45M $ 19.45M $ 19.45M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 262.93M $ 262.93M $ 262.93M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 4.4999 $ 4.4999 $ 4.4999 All-Time Low: $ 0.032974778219578824 $ 0.032974778219578824 $ 0.032974778219578824 Current Price: $ 0.07398 $ 0.07398 $ 0.07398 Learn more about Gelato Network (GEL) price

Gelato Network (GEL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gelato Network (GEL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GEL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GEL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GEL's tokenomics, explore GEL token's live price!

