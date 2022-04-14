GCB TOKEN (GCB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GCB TOKEN (GCB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GCB TOKEN (GCB) Information GCB token is a utility token designed for the future, enabling secure, fast, and convenient financial transactions globally. Official Website: https://www.gcbex.com Whitepaper: https://gcbtoken.io/download/white-paper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x84f70be4DEb029d5f8AACBeAcC74c4dC10737342 Buy GCB Now!

GCB TOKEN (GCB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GCB TOKEN (GCB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 60.68M $ 60.68M $ 60.68M Total Supply: $ 2.50B $ 2.50B $ 2.50B Circulating Supply: $ 1.20B $ 1.20B $ 1.20B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 126.23M $ 126.23M $ 126.23M All-Time High: $ 0.3476 $ 0.3476 $ 0.3476 All-Time Low: $ 0.025015739570114492 $ 0.025015739570114492 $ 0.025015739570114492 Current Price: $ 0.05049 $ 0.05049 $ 0.05049 Learn more about GCB TOKEN (GCB) price

GCB TOKEN (GCB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GCB TOKEN (GCB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GCB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GCB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GCB's tokenomics, explore GCB token's live price!

How to Buy GCB Interested in adding GCB TOKEN (GCB) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy GCB, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy GCB on MEXC now!

GCB TOKEN (GCB) Price History Analysing the price history of GCB helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore GCB Price History now!

GCB Price Prediction Want to know where GCB might be heading? Our GCB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GCB token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!