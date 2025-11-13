Gata (GATA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gata (GATA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gata (GATA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 1.19M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 96.24M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.40M
All-Time High: $ 0.186
All-Time Low: $ 0.01266783853216421
Current Price: $ 0.0124

Gata (GATA) Information Gata accelerates AI advancement through decentralisation. We build a decentralized model to unlock foundational AI resources—data and compute—powering open AI and returning value to the many, not the few. Gata accelerates AI advancement through decentralisation. We build a decentralized model to unlock foundational AI resources—data and compute—powering open AI and returning value to the many, not the few. Official Website: https://www.gata.net Whitepaper: https://gata-1.gitbook.io/gata-docs Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x46Ee3BFC281d59009cCD06F1dD6aBDbfCd82FFC3

Gata (GATA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gata (GATA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GATA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GATA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GATA's tokenomics, explore GATA token's live price!

Gata (GATA) Price History
Analysing the price history of GATA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

