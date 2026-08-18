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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Gala, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Gala, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Gala (GALA) Technical Analysis Today

Gala (GALA) Technical Analysis Today

The Gala Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GALA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Gala's analysis below.

Gala (GALA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.001415---19.65%-31.88%-57.83%
Know more about Gala Price

Gala Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Gala across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 2
Buy 9
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 1Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.001415
0.001414
R2
0.001414
0.001414
R1
0.001414
0.001414
PP
0.001413
0.001413
S1
0.001413
0.001413
S2
0.001412
0.001413
S3
0.001412
0.001412

Gala Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.21M
$17.47 M
$17.26 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.89 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.91 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.08M
7-Day Active Buys
$4.56 M
7-Day Active Sells
$4.64 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Gala Capital Flow

Net InflowGALAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.29 M0.00
2026-08-17-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-16-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-15$0.04 M0.00
2026-08-14-$0.07 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Gala

Trade Gala (GALA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Gala price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GALA/USDT
$0.001416
$0.001416$0.001416
-13.60%
520.11M (USDT)
GALA/USDC
$0.001414
$0.001414$0.001414
-13.66%
35.11M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

GALA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GALA
GALA
USD
USD

1 GALA = 0.001415 USD