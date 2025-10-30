The live Griffin AI price today is 0.007977 USD. Track real-time GAIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore GAIN price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Griffin AI price today is 0.007977 USD. Track real-time GAIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore GAIN price trend easily at MEXC now.

Griffin AI Logo

Griffin AI Price(GAIN)

1 GAIN to USD Live Price:

$0.007977
+5.96%1D
USD
Griffin AI (GAIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:30:54 (UTC+8)

Griffin AI (GAIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.007297
24H Low
$ 0.0089
24H High

$ 0.007297
$ 0.0089
--
--
+1.78%

+5.96%

-13.77%

-13.77%

Griffin AI (GAIN) real-time price is $ 0.007977. Over the past 24 hours, GAIN traded between a low of $ 0.007297 and a high of $ 0.0089, showing active market volatility.

In terms of short-term performance, GAIN has changed by +1.78% over the past hour, +5.96% over 24 hours, and -13.77% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Griffin AI (GAIN) Market Information

--
$ 59.86K
$ 59.86K$ 59.86K

$ 7.98M
$ 7.98M$ 7.98M

--
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Griffin AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.86K. The circulating supply of GAIN is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.98M.

Griffin AI (GAIN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Griffin AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00044869+5.96%
30 Days$ -0.011823-59.72%
60 Days$ -0.012023-60.12%
90 Days$ -0.012023-60.12%
Griffin AI Price Change Today

Today, GAIN recorded a change of $ +0.00044869 (+5.96%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Griffin AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.011823 (-59.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Griffin AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GAIN saw a change of $ -0.012023 (-60.12%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Griffin AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.012023 (-60.12%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Griffin AI (GAIN)?

Check out the Griffin AI Price History page now.

What is Griffin AI (GAIN)

Griffin AI is the fastest-growing no-code agent builder for DeFi, powering more than 15,000 live agents. Its key differentiator is simple: agents that actually work—like the Transaction Execution Agent (TEA), which executes swaps and yield strategies seamlessly across major chains and wallets. Built and run by a star engineering team led by Oliver Feldmeier, who founded one of Europe’s first regulated digital asset exchanges and took it public in a $100M NASDAQ IPO, Griffin AI combines proven leadership with deep technical execution. The project is addressing a $1 trillion DeFi market, where 95% of projects lack AI capabilities, by delivering superintelligent agents that operate directly on-chain. Griffin AI agents are already integrated with and trusted by BNB Chain, NEAR Protocol, Cardano Foundation, Arbitrum, 1inch, Uniswap, and Bithumb’s Burrito Wallet, with more tier-one projects joining the ecosystem. At the core of this future is $GAIN, Griffin AI’s native token—the gas of agentic DeFi and one of the biggest opportunities in crypto today.

Griffin AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Griffin AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GAIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Griffin AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Griffin AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Griffin AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Griffin AI (GAIN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Griffin AI (GAIN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Griffin AI.

Check the Griffin AI price prediction now!

Griffin AI (GAIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Griffin AI (GAIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GAIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Griffin AI (GAIN)

Looking for how to buy Griffin AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Griffin AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GAIN to Local Currencies

For a more in-depth understanding of Griffin AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Griffin AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Griffin AI

How much is Griffin AI (GAIN) worth today?
The live GAIN price in USD is 0.007977 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current GAIN to USD price?
The current price of GAIN to USD is $ 0.007977. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Griffin AI?
The market cap for GAIN is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of GAIN?
The circulating supply of GAIN is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GAIN?
GAIN achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GAIN?
GAIN saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of GAIN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GAIN is $ 59.86K USD.
Will GAIN go higher this year?
GAIN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GAIN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:30:54 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

