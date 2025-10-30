What is Griffin AI (GAIN)

Griffin AI is the fastest-growing no-code agent builder for DeFi, powering more than 15,000 live agents. Its key differentiator is simple: agents that actually work—like the Transaction Execution Agent (TEA), which executes swaps and yield strategies seamlessly across major chains and wallets. Built and run by a star engineering team led by Oliver Feldmeier, who founded one of Europe's first regulated digital asset exchanges and took it public in a $100M NASDAQ IPO, Griffin AI combines proven leadership with deep technical execution. The project is addressing a $1 trillion DeFi market, where 95% of projects lack AI capabilities, by delivering superintelligent agents that operate directly on-chain. Griffin AI agents are already integrated with and trusted by BNB Chain, NEAR Protocol, Cardano Foundation, Arbitrum, 1inch, Uniswap, and Bithumb's Burrito Wallet, with more tier-one projects joining the ecosystem. At the core of this future is $GAIN, Griffin AI's native token—the gas of agentic DeFi and one of the biggest opportunities in crypto today.

Griffin AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Griffin AI (GAIN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Griffin AI (GAIN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Griffin AI.

Griffin AI (GAIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Griffin AI (GAIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GAIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Griffin AI (GAIN)

Griffin AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Griffin AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Griffin AI How much is Griffin AI (GAIN) worth today? The live GAIN price in USD is 0.007977 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GAIN to USD price? $ 0.007977 . Check out The current price of GAIN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Griffin AI? The market cap for GAIN is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GAIN? The circulating supply of GAIN is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GAIN? GAIN achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GAIN? GAIN saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of GAIN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GAIN is $ 59.86K USD . Will GAIN go higher this year? GAIN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GAIN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Griffin AI (GAIN) Important Industry Updates

