GraphAI (GAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GraphAI (GAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.80M All-Time High: $ 0.547 All-Time Low: $ 0.000940784235454038 Current Price: $ 0.058

GraphAI (GAI) Information The first MCP-based, GraphRAG-Powered AI data layer enabling the integration of RWAs into the world of DeFAI. GraphAI introduces a revolutionary approach to blockchain data utilization, enabling developers and users to create powerful AI-driven decentralized applications (dApps). Official Website: https://www.graphai.tech/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x3489256febdb1dc930dc3743617ad387cd6d3568

GraphAI (GAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GraphAI (GAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

How to Buy GAI Interested in adding GraphAI (GAI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy GAI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. GraphAI (GAI) Price History Analysing the price history of GAI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. GAI Price Prediction Want to know where GAI might be heading? Our GAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

