G8Day (G8D) Tokenomics Discover key insights into G8Day (G8D), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

G8Day (G8D) Information G8Day is a Web3-based AI fortune-telling platform that modernizes Eastern astrology, specifically Saju, by fusing it with artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The platform provides users with personalized daily, monthly, or yearly readings based on their birth data — all processed through a proprietary AI engine. These predictions can be minted as NFTs called Destiny Fragments, which carry unique themes and rarity levels. Official Website: https://www.g8dai.xyz/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x00e2a5eb6369be46a35da704b9b6d3711ed70186 Buy G8D Now!

G8Day (G8D) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for G8Day (G8D), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.244 $ 0.244 $ 0.244 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0000032 $ 0.0000032 $ 0.0000032

G8Day (G8D) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of G8Day (G8D) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of G8D tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many G8D tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

