Game7 (G7) Information Game7 is pioneering a revolutionary approach to Web3 gaming as a player-led publishing platform that addresses critical industry challenges in user acquisition, distribution, and economy management. Founded by veterans from MetaMask, Activision Blizzard, and Forte Labs, Game7 has secured $60M in funding and built an ecosystem of integrated gaming products. Game7 rewards 80% of all value generated directly back to active users. This player-first model is powered by four key components: Summon (user acquisition and engagement system with 600,000 players), HyperPlay (a Web3-native game store with 750,000+ unique installs), World Builder (economic infrastructure for game developers), and the G7 Network (a gaming chain). Game7's success is evidenced by its metrics: over 1,000,000 verified gamers, 150+ integrated games, and $3,000,000+ in distributed rewards already. The platform has facilitated more than 40,000,000 player actions and partnered with major industry players: MetaMask, Mantle, Arbitrum, and Linea. Official Website: https://game7.io/ Whitepaper: https://manifesto.game7.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x12c88a3c30a7aabc1dd7f2c08a97145f5dccd830 Buy G7 Now!

Game7 (G7) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Game7 (G7), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.54M $ 6.54M $ 6.54M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 2.30B $ 2.30B $ 2.30B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 All-Time Low: $ 0.002031078317854805 $ 0.002031078317854805 $ 0.002031078317854805 Current Price: $ 0.002844 $ 0.002844 $ 0.002844 Learn more about Game7 (G7) price

Game7 (G7) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Game7 (G7) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of G7 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many G7 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand G7's tokenomics, explore G7 token's live price!

Game7 (G7) Price History Analysing the price history of G7 helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore G7 Price History now!

G7 Price Prediction Want to know where G7 might be heading? Our G7 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See G7 token's Price Prediction now!

