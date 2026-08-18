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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Gravity, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Gravity, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Gravity (G) Technical Analysis Today

Gravity (G) Technical Analysis Today

The Gravity Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into G's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Gravity's analysis below.

Gravity (G) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.003917--+9.68%+9.53%+12.01%
Know more about Gravity Price

Gravity Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Gravity across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 2
Buy 13
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 8Neutral 0Buy 6
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.003914
0.003914
R2
0.003914
0.003913
R1
0.003913
0.003913
PP
0.003913
0.003913
S1
0.003912
0.003912
S2
0.003912
0.003912
S3
0.003911
0.003912

Gravity Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.12M
$1.46 M
$1.35 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.30 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.31 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.42 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.43 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Gravity Capital Flow

Net InflowGUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.04 M0.00
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-16-$0.05 M0.00
2026-08-15-$0.04 M0.00
2026-08-14-$0.01 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Gravity

Trade Gravity (G) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Gravity price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
G/USDT
$0.003917
$0.003917$0.003917
+1.55%
28.59M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

G-to-USD Calculator

Amount

G
G
USD
USD

1 G = 0.003917 USD