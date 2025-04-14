What is OYABUN (FURI)

$FURI is the core token of OYABUN's gaming ecosystem, enabling interoperability across all its Web3 games, which feature AI and AR technologies, with a fixed supply and burn mechanisms to drive engagement in manga-inspired games.

OYABUN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OYABUN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check FURI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about OYABUN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OYABUN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

OYABUN Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as OYABUN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FURI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our OYABUN price prediction page.

OYABUN Price History

Tracing FURI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FURI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our OYABUN price history page.

How to buy OYABUN (FURI)

Looking for how to buy OYABUN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OYABUN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FURI to Local Currencies

1 FURI to VND ₫ 286.640739 1 FURI to AUD A$ 0.01766282 1 FURI to GBP ￡ 0.00849604 1 FURI to EUR € 0.00983752 1 FURI to USD $ 0.011179 1 FURI to MYR RM 0.04929939 1 FURI to TRY ₺ 0.42547274 1 FURI to JPY ¥ 1.60686946 1 FURI to RUB ₽ 0.92193213 1 FURI to INR ₹ 0.96161758 1 FURI to IDR Rp 189.47454785 1 FURI to KRW ₩ 15.9244855 1 FURI to PHP ₱ 0.63765016 1 FURI to EGP ￡E. 0.56990542 1 FURI to BRL R$ 0.06517357 1 FURI to CAD C$ 0.01542702 1 FURI to BDT ৳ 1.35813671 1 FURI to NGN ₦ 17.94374827 1 FURI to UAH ₴ 0.46146912 1 FURI to VES Bs 0.793709 1 FURI to PKR Rs 3.1357095 1 FURI to KZT ₸ 5.78915694 1 FURI to THB ฿ 0.37572619 1 FURI to TWD NT$ 0.36253497 1 FURI to AED د.إ 0.04102693 1 FURI to CHF Fr 0.00916678 1 FURI to HKD HK$ 0.08663725 1 FURI to MAD .د.م 0.10351754 1 FURI to MXN $ 0.22391537

OYABUN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OYABUN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OYABUN What is the price of OYABUN (FURI) today? The live price of OYABUN (FURI) is 0.011179 USD . What is the market cap of OYABUN (FURI)? The current market cap of OYABUN is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FURI by its real-time market price of 0.011179 USD . What is the circulating supply of OYABUN (FURI)? The current circulating supply of OYABUN (FURI) is -- USD . What was the highest price of OYABUN (FURI)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of OYABUN (FURI) is 0.035 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of OYABUN (FURI)? The 24-hour trading volume of OYABUN (FURI) is $ 61.23K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!