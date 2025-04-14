What is Functionland (FULA)

Functionland's network is revolutionizing the $650B+ AI infrastructure and cloud storage market by slashing 60% of the overhead costs tied to central data centers. By harnessing unused computing resources, Functionland offers a decentralized, cost-efficient solution with unmatched user control and privacy. Bridging Web2 and Web3, we're building the first-ever data logistics platform to power the future of storage and compute.

Functionland Price Prediction

Functionland Price History

How to buy Functionland (FULA)

What is the price of Functionland (FULA) today? The live price of Functionland (FULA) is 0.00473 USD . What is the market cap of Functionland (FULA)? The current market cap of Functionland is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FULA by its real-time market price of 0.00473 USD . What is the circulating supply of Functionland (FULA)? The current circulating supply of Functionland (FULA) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Functionland (FULA)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Functionland (FULA) is 0.0368 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Functionland (FULA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Functionland (FULA) is $ 2.30K USD .

