What is Fautor (FTR)

Fautor redefines the Creator Economy based on Blockchain technology. As a blockchain arm of Fantrie platform, The Fautor Foundation newly defines NFT as Neo Fan Tracker, maximizing blockchain technology to provide a new fandom community experience for creators and fans. Fantrie is the most largest creators-fans platform in South Korea. Over 1,500 creators, more than 1 million users actively use the service. Every top tier Korean streamers, creators, idols use Fantrie for their own fandom.

Fautor is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Fautor investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check FTR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Fautor on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fautor buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Fautor Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fautor, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FTR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fautor price prediction page.

Fautor Price History

Tracing FTR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FTR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fautor price history page.

How to buy Fautor (FTR)

Looking for how to buy Fautor? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fautor on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FTR to Local Currencies

1 FTR to VND ₫ 177.43572 1 FTR to AUD A$ 0.0109336 1 FTR to GBP ￡ 0.0052592 1 FTR to EUR € 0.0060896 1 FTR to USD $ 0.00692 1 FTR to MYR RM 0.0305172 1 FTR to TRY ₺ 0.263306 1 FTR to JPY ¥ 0.994058 1 FTR to RUB ₽ 0.5706924 1 FTR to INR ₹ 0.5953968 1 FTR to IDR Rp 117.288118 1 FTR to KRW ₩ 9.8715876 1 FTR to PHP ₱ 0.394786 1 FTR to EGP ￡E. 0.3528508 1 FTR to BRL R$ 0.0404128 1 FTR to CAD C$ 0.0095496 1 FTR to BDT ৳ 0.8407108 1 FTR to NGN ₦ 11.1253532 1 FTR to UAH ₴ 0.2856576 1 FTR to VES Bs 0.49132 1 FTR to PKR Rs 1.94106 1 FTR to KZT ₸ 3.5835912 1 FTR to THB ฿ 0.2329964 1 FTR to TWD NT$ 0.2246924 1 FTR to AED د.إ 0.0253964 1 FTR to CHF Fr 0.0056744 1 FTR to HKD HK$ 0.05363 1 FTR to MAD .د.م 0.0640792 1 FTR to MXN $ 0.1392996

Fautor Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fautor, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fautor What is the price of Fautor (FTR) today? The live price of Fautor (FTR) is 0.00692 USD . What is the market cap of Fautor (FTR)? The current market cap of Fautor is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FTR by its real-time market price of 0.00692 USD . What is the circulating supply of Fautor (FTR)? The current circulating supply of Fautor (FTR) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Fautor (FTR)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Fautor (FTR) is 1.6942 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Fautor (FTR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Fautor (FTR) is $ 8.85K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!