FTN is the official cryptocurrency of Fastex ecosystem and the native token of the Fastex Chain developed and curated by leading tech giant SoftConstruct. With SoftConstruct's vast network, over 1 million active users, and 700 partners all over the globe, FTN will have numerous real-world use cases from day 1 implying high organic growth. Official Website: https://www.fasttoken.com Whitepaper: https://docs.fasttoken.com/fasttoken-official-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://ftnscan.com/

Market Cap: $ 1.99B $ 1.99B $ 1.99B Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 436.26M $ 436.26M $ 436.26M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.57B $ 4.57B $ 4.57B All-Time High: $ 10 $ 10 $ 10 All-Time Low: $ 0.3849164880140255 $ 0.3849164880140255 $ 0.3849164880140255 Current Price: $ 4.57134 $ 4.57134 $ 4.57134

Fasttoken (FTN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fasttoken (FTN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FTN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FTN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

