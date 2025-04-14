What is Fasttoken (FTN)

FTN is the official cryptocurrency of Fastex ecosystem and the native token of the Fastex Chain developed and curated by leading tech giant SoftConstruct. With SoftConstruct's vast network, over 1 million active users, and 700 partners all over the globe, FTN will have numerous real-world use cases from day 1 implying high organic growth.

FTN is the official cryptocurrency of Fastex ecosystem and the native token of the Fastex Chain developed and curated by leading tech giant SoftConstruct. With SoftConstruct's vast network, over 1 million active users, and 700 partners all over the globe, FTN will have numerous real-world use cases from day 1 implying high organic growth.

Fasttoken is available on MEXC and other exchanges.





Fasttoken Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fasttoken, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FTN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fasttoken price prediction page.

Fasttoken Price History

Tracing FTN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FTN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fasttoken price history page.

How to buy Fasttoken (FTN)

Fasttoken can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges through standard trading processes.

FTN to Local Currencies

Fasttoken Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fasttoken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fasttoken What is the price of Fasttoken (FTN) today? The live price of Fasttoken (FTN) is 4.06452 USD . What is the market cap of Fasttoken (FTN)? The current market cap of Fasttoken is $ 1.77B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FTN by its real-time market price of 4.06452 USD . What is the circulating supply of Fasttoken (FTN)? The current circulating supply of Fasttoken (FTN) is 436.26M USD . What was the highest price of Fasttoken (FTN)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Fasttoken (FTN) is 10 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Fasttoken (FTN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Fasttoken (FTN) is $ 778.60K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

