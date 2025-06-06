What is FTM (FTM)

Fantom is a distributed ledger technology stack. At its foundation, it is a DAG-based distributed ledger incorporating new methods of scalability, combined with a high-performance virtual machine and safe, secure smart contract execution.

FTM is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FTM investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check FTM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about FTM on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FTM buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FTM Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FTM, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FTM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FTM price prediction page.

FTM Price History

Tracing FTM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FTM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FTM price history page.

How to buy FTM (FTM)

Looking for how to buy FTM? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FTM on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FTM to Local Currencies

1 FTM to VND ₫ -- 1 FTM to AUD A$ -- 1 FTM to GBP ￡ -- 1 FTM to EUR € -- 1 FTM to USD $ -- 1 FTM to MYR RM -- 1 FTM to TRY ₺ -- 1 FTM to JPY ¥ -- 1 FTM to RUB ₽ -- 1 FTM to INR ₹ -- 1 FTM to IDR Rp -- 1 FTM to KRW ₩ -- 1 FTM to PHP ₱ -- 1 FTM to EGP ￡E. -- 1 FTM to BRL R$ -- 1 FTM to CAD C$ -- 1 FTM to BDT ৳ -- 1 FTM to NGN ₦ -- 1 FTM to UAH ₴ -- 1 FTM to VES Bs -- 1 FTM to PKR Rs -- 1 FTM to KZT ₸ -- 1 FTM to THB ฿ -- 1 FTM to TWD NT$ -- 1 FTM to AED د.إ -- 1 FTM to CHF Fr -- 1 FTM to HKD HK$ -- 1 FTM to MAD .د.م -- 1 FTM to MXN $ --

FTM Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FTM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FTM What is the price of FTM (FTM) today? The live price of FTM (FTM) is -- USD . What is the market cap of FTM (FTM)? The current market cap of FTM is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FTM by its real-time market price of -- USD . What is the circulating supply of FTM (FTM)? The current circulating supply of FTM (FTM) is -- USD . What was the highest price of FTM (FTM)? As of 2025-06-06 , the highest price of FTM (FTM) is -- USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FTM (FTM)? The 24-hour trading volume of FTM (FTM) is -- USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Today’s Hamster Kombat Daily Combo: GameDev for June 5, 2025 The wheel keeps turning, the coins keep flowing, and it’s time for another round of daily domination. Welcome to June 5, 2025, where your hamster empire is just one combo away from leveling up. Whether you’re tapping before breakfast or plotting your upgrades mid-meeting (we won’t tell), we’ve got your GameDev combo fix right here — plus all the details to keep your earnings stacked and your leaderboard position safe from Steve. Let’s crack the combo, grab that cipher, and remind the world who really runs this burrow. Today’s Hamster Kombat Daily Combo: GameDev for June 4, 2025 Check out

MEXC IgniteX Partners with Superteam to Launch Revolutionary “IgniteX Solana Talent Lab” at Solana Summit APAC MEXC IgniteX announced its strategic partnership with Superteam, the premier talent collective driving growth across the Solana ecosystem.