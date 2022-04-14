frong (FRONG) Technical Analysis Today The frong Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FRONG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about frong's analysis below. Sign Up

frong (FRONG) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.003292 -- -41.15% +229.20% +229.20%

Frong Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Frong across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 3 Neutral 5 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 2 Buy 11 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 3 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.003352 0.003351 R2 0.003351 0.003349 R1 0.003349 0.003349 PP 0.003348 0.003348 S1 0.003346 0.003346 S2 0.003345 0.003346 S3 0.003343 0.003345

Frong Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $0.03 M $0.04 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.08 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.08 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Frong Capital Flow Net Inflow FRONGUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade frong (FRONG) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live frong price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume FRONG / USD1 $0.003295 $0.003295 $0.003295 -26.52% 14.02M (USDT) Trade FRONG / USDT $0.003289 $0.003289 $0.003289 -26.93% 29.89M (USDT) Trade