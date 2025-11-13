Froggie (FROGGIE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Froggie (FROGGIE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Froggie (FROGGIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Froggie (FROGGIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.78M $ 4.78M $ 4.78M All-Time High: $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 All-Time Low: $ 0.000943851277787579 $ 0.000943851277787579 $ 0.000943851277787579 Current Price: $ 0.004778 $ 0.004778 $ 0.004778 Learn more about Froggie (FROGGIE) price Buy FROGGIE Now!

Froggie (FROGGIE) Information Froggie ($Froggie) is a cryptocurrency rooted in meme culture, and has been referred to by some users as the "Chinese version of Pepe." Froggie ($Froggie) is a cryptocurrency rooted in meme culture, and has been referred to by some users as the "Chinese version of Pepe." Official Website: https://froggiebsc.xyz/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0xa45f5eb48cecd034751651aeeda6271bd5df8888?_refluxos=a10

Froggie (FROGGIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Froggie (FROGGIE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FROGGIE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FROGGIE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FROGGIE's tokenomics, explore FROGGIE token's live price!

