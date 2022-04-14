Freya (FREYA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Freya (FREYA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Freya (FREYA) Information FREYA is the utility token, operational currency & AI agent of the AI-driven Roguelike RPG Freya: The Starfall, backed by Immutable and crafted by industry veterans behind titles like League of Legends and Diablo. Leading the AI Gaming track, FREYA powers a living, evolving game world. Official Website: https://linktr.ee/Freya_Starfall Whitepaper: https://starfall-handbook.rosentica.jp/usdfreya-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/AWs2J3buZeyvvSE5pyoFVJQUNKa36g8sbouskt6W9fre Buy FREYA Now!

Freya (FREYA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Freya (FREYA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.0144 $ 0.0144 $ 0.0144 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.009614 $ 0.009614 $ 0.009614 Learn more about Freya (FREYA) price

Freya (FREYA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Freya (FREYA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FREYA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FREYA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FREYA's tokenomics, explore FREYA token's live price!

How to Buy FREYA Interested in adding Freya (FREYA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy FREYA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy FREYA on MEXC now!

Freya (FREYA) Price History Analysing the price history of FREYA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore FREYA Price History now!

FREYA Price Prediction Want to know where FREYA might be heading? Our FREYA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FREYA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!