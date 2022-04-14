Force (FRC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Force (FRC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Force (FRC) Information SNKRZ is a Web3 fitness platform. Users can earn FORCE tokens by walking, running, or cycling and use them to level up their SNKRZ. Additionally, users can compete with others on SNKRZ LAND that replicates a real map, raising their personal records and creating enjoyment in their workouts. Official Website: https://thesnkrz.com Whitepaper: https://thesnkrz.gitbook.io/en/tokenomics/usdforce Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x58083B54013631BaCc0bbB6d4efa543Fee1D9cE0

Force (FRC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Force (FRC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 196.00K All-Time High: $ 0.346 All-Time Low: $ 0.000662078137006811 Current Price: $ 0.000196

Force (FRC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Force (FRC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FRC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FRC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FRC's tokenomics, explore FRC token's live price!

