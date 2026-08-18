FRAX (FRAX) Technical Analysis Today The FRAX Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FRAX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about FRAX's analysis below. Sign Up

FRAX (FRAX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.2785 -- -11.00% +5.45% -32.86%

FRAX Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of FRAX across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 6 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 1 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 5 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.2783 0.2782 R2 0.2782 0.2782 R1 0.2782 0.2782 PP 0.2781 0.2781 S1 0.2781 0.2781 S2 0.278 0.2781 S3 0.278 0.278

FRAX Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.31M $2.25 M $2.56 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.07 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.08 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. FRAX Capital Flow Net Inflow FRAXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.28 2026-08-17 $0.01 M 0.28 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 0.29 2026-08-15 -$0.01 M 0.29 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.29 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade FRAX (FRAX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live FRAX price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume FRAX / USDT $0.2783 $0.2783 $0.2783 -1.69% 202.53K (USDT) Trade